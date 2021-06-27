Destinatii exotice care iti taie rasuflarea: plaje cu nisipuri rosii, lagune ascunse si scufundari printre rechini

Topul destinatiilor exotice

Insula Maui, Hawaii

Honolua Ridge Trail Hike https://t.co/2pvxctrV6B

Beautiful vistas, knowledge, and adventure awaits. Hike in a nature preserve that's closed to the public, so you can learn what a healthy watershed is-and what it takes to protect it. pic.twitter.com/8K6M9hzGiU - Maui Hawaii (@Maui) June 19, 2021

Might i recommend a vacation in Maui? It really is delightful #Maui #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/ATupaoEUL4 - Caitlin Allison (@caitlinnallison) June 21, 2021

I love a good beach! Maui, Hawaii, 2019 holiday #Sanditon pic.twitter.com/VKQBd8QGxA - My Thoughts Exactly 🌹🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@JNCreative2) June 21, 2021

Puerto Rico

El Yunque National Forest's relatively small 28,516 acre size belies its importance. It differs significantly from all the other U.S. National Forests because of its year-round tropical climate and immense biodiversity.#WorldRainforestDay pic.twitter.com/ADiXyWd2tV - El Yunque NF (@ElYunqueNF) June 22, 2021

Mosquito Bay, Just off of the eastern coast of the main island in Puerto Rico. One of the most romantic places on earth. #traveling #wifi pic.twitter.com/FzWDNCHjFm - Telecom Square USA (@TelecomSquareUS) March 1, 2017

Fuerteventura, Insulele Canare

Welcome to Fuerteventura. Let's travel together and get lost in this wonderful place! I'm looking forward to welcoming you to Fuerteventura and would like to let you know in detail what makes this Island such a special place for weddings. Can't wait to start this new adventure! pic.twitter.com/8NkrTXTLMQ - Sabine Wedding (@WeddingSabine) June 21, 2021

Vis, Croatia

Near the island of Vis, Croatia..🌺🌷 pic.twitter.com/GUDTjLbaVs - Vandevelde Solange (@solavandevelde1) August 26, 2018

It might be a new season but weather wise, summer is still happening in Croatia!

📷:thenomadlife

📍Stiniva, Vis

🌊⛵🌞🍂🍁🏖🌅 pic.twitter.com/5BFyPOH5Tk - Croatia Full of life (@Croatia_hr) September 30, 2020

Polinezia Franceza

Kayaking at the beautiful island of Bora Bora, French Polynesia 🇵🇫 pic.twitter.com/ZFcAyFynWK - My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) June 20, 2021

🌸🌸🌸🌸

Good morning friends!!

🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸



🍀🍀🍀🍀

Have a great Friday and weekend!!

🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀



French Polynesia pic.twitter.com/ApQdDIl34B - ✩Tuhin★ (@tuhinsant) June 18, 2021

Fiji

A picture-perfect adventure at one of our most pristine archipelago's looks like this. 💙



We'll be paddling these crystal clear waters with you when the time is right. 😍



📸 @ luke_wynne97

📍 Vanua Balavu, Lau Islands, Fiji#VanuaBalavu #Fiji #OurBulaSpiritAwaitsYou pic.twitter.com/etrhndRrYX - TourismFiji (@TourismFiji) June 16, 2021