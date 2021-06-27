Ziare.com
Destinatii exotice care iti taie rasuflarea: plaje cu nisipuri rosii, lagune ascunse si scufundari printre rechini

de Andreea Ruxanda
Duminica, 27 Iunie 2021, ora 03:00

   

Destinatii exotice care iti taie rasuflarea: plaje cu nisipuri rosii, lagune ascunse si scufundari printre rechini
Vacanta in Bulgaria, Turcia sau Grecia continua sa fie o optiune pentru multi romani, insa cei stapaniti de un spirit de aventura vor fi mereu gata sa rupa bariera distantei si sa aleaga tinuturi exotice mai putin cunoscute.


Daca te numeri printre cei care viseaza la un concediu "de povestit nepotilor", ti-am pregatit o lista cu cateva destinatii extrem de interesante unde merita sa iti planifici o vacanta. Cu siguranta vei ramane cu o multime de amintiri de neuitat.

Topul destinatiilor exotice



Insula Maui, Hawaii



Insula Maui este cunoscuta si sub numele "Valea Insulei". Cu plaja in forma de semiluna, valuri perfecte pentru surf, apusuri rupte din filme si paduri de bambus, atrage anual oameni din toate colturile lumii. Este unica datorita plajei Kaihalulu, unde nisipul este rosu.

Hawaii aduce la un loc marea si muntele. Puteti face drumetii pe trasee spectaculoase, puteti admira cascade uluitoare si puteti sa inotati in bazine naturale. In plus, cel mai adesea turistii opteaza pentru croaziere, fiind unul dintre cele mai bune moduri de relaxare seara.





Puerto Rico



Puerto Rico este considerata cea mai exotica insula din Caraibe. Climatul tropical, plajele izolate, jungla densa din El Yunque si nisipurile aurii o fac o adevarata atractie.

Golful Tantarilor o face unica. Apa are culoarea cernelii si este plina de niste dinoflagelate microscopice numite Pyrodimium bahamense care atunci cand simt agitate licaresc in nuante de turcoaz. Golful a si intrat in cartea recordurilor pentru cel mai stralucitor golf bioluminiscent din lume.

Fajaro, oras situat in regiunea de est a insulei, este perfect pentru iubitorii caiacului. Padurea tropicala El Yunque este ideala pentru drumetii, avand un frunzis des, cascade si rauri.





Fuerteventura, Insulele Canare



Fuerteventura are plaje pustii, apa cristalina si o atmosfera descrisa adesea ca fiind "hippy", poate datorita faimoaselor sale plaje pentru nudisti. Alizeele care bat constant o fac ideala pentru sporturile nautice.

Pe aceasta insula se organizeaza adesea tururi oceanice, iar turistii pot sa observe delfinii si balenele.





Vis, Croatia



Insula croata Vis atrage turistii datorita stancilor sale spectaculoase si plajelor exotice. Aflata in Marea Adriatica, este la o scurta plimbare cu barca de orasul Split, si totusi golfurile sale arata ca si cum ar fi rupte din tropice. Plaja Stinvia este cunoscuta ca fiind cea mai buna din Europa.





Polinezia Franceza



Polinezia Franceza este locul de vacanta unde lagunele au culoarea smaraldului, iar in aer plutesc mirosuri de vanilie si nuca de cocos. Este formata din cinci arhipelaguri, cu 118 insule. Insula Maupiti este cunoscuta ca fiind "insula neatinsa". Are plaje cu nisip alb, este presarata cu pesteri mistice si Muntele Te'urafa'atiu ofera o priveliste care iti taie respiratia.

In Bora Bora puteti explora lumea subacvatica, unde veti vedea atat pesti colorati, cat si rechini. Moorea ofera gradini tropicale, campuri de ananas, dar si unul dintre cele mai vechi cratere de vulcan din lume.





Fiji



Cand vine vorba despre destinatii exotice, Fiji este greu de invins. Cunoscuta si drept "bijuteria Pacificului de Sud", are paduri de mangrove, cascade si bazine naturale. In arhipelag sunt peste 300 de insule, iar turistii pot face scufundari printre recifurile de corali din parcurile marine.

Puteti vedea cinci specii diferite de broaste testoase, delfini rotitori, dar si iguane cu creasta.



