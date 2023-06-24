Prima reacție oficială de la Kremlin la zvonurile despre fuga lui Vladimir Putin. Mesajul lui Dmitri Peskov

Autor: Catalina Sirbu
Sambata, 24 Iunie 2023, ora 15:44
929 citiri
Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin FOTO Twitter

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin se află la Kremlin şi lucrează, anunţă sâmbătă un purtător de cuvânt al preşedinţiei ruse, Dmitri Peskov.

Peskov dezminte astfel zvonuri, care circulă pe rețele de socializare, potrivit cărora Putin a fugit din Moscova, din calea rebeliunii militare Wagner.

Război civil în Rusia. Vladimir Putin l-a sunat pe dictatorul belarus Aleksandr Lukașenko
Război civil în Rusia. Vladimir Putin l-a sunat pe dictatorul belarus Aleksandr Lukașenko
Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin, care se confruntă cu o revoltă a grupului paramilitar Wagner, a discutat la telefon cu omologul său belarus care este şi principalul său aliat Aleksandr...
Replica lui Prigojin la discursul lui Putin: ”Nu ne predăm!“. Cel puțin 10 generali ruși s-ar fi alăturat lui Prigojin
Replica lui Prigojin la discursul lui Putin: ”Nu ne predăm!“. Cel puțin 10 generali ruși s-ar fi alăturat lui Prigojin
Într-un mesaj transmis după intervenția televizată a liderului de la Kremlin, șeful Wagner, Evgheni Prigojin, a declarat că luptătorii săi nu se vor preda la ordinul lui Vladimir Putin....
