Prima reacție oficială de la Kremlin la zvonurile despre fuga lui Vladimir Putin. Mesajul lui Dmitri Peskov

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin se află la Kremlin şi lucrează, anunţă sâmbătă un purtător de cuvânt al preşedinţiei ruse, Dmitri Peskov.

Peskov dezminte astfel zvonuri, care circulă pe rețele de socializare, potrivit cărora Putin a fugit din Moscova, din calea rebeliunii militare Wagner.

📝🇷🇺It's official now: Appeal to the citizens of Russia: We publish here the video appeal of the President of the Russian Federation - translated into English. Vladimir Putin delivers an emergency address#Putin #Russia #Moscow #Wagner #Prigozhin

I appeal to the citizens of… pic.twitter.com/6qVORw5i6s