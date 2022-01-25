Verdict dur pentru Ianis Hagi: A fost operat si va lipsi luni bune de pe teren

Marti, 25 Ianuarie 2022, ora 17:30
Ianis Hagi a suferit o accidentare importanta (ruptura a ligamentelor la genunchiul drept) si a fost operat. Internationalul roman va lipsi mai multe luni de pe teren, conform spuselor lui Giovanni van Bronckhorst, antrenorul celor de la Glasgow Rangers.
In varsta de 23 de ani, Ianis a fost operat cu succes, dar perioada de inactivitate va fi una pe masura.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, antrenorul lui Ianis la Rangers, spune ca nu crede ca se va mai putea ...citeste toata stirea