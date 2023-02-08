VIDEO Moment istoric: LeBron James a devenit cel mai bun marcator din NBA

Miercuri, 08 Februarie 2023, ora 08:25
LeBron James a reusit miercuri sa doboare recordul de puncte marcate in NBA, starul celor de la Los Angeles Lakers depasindu-l pe legendarul Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
LeBron James is the all-time NBA #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/GJihlPZBQ6
- NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023
LeBron James l-a depasit pe legendarul Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
La meciul lui Lakers cu Oklahoma City Thunder de la Los Angeles, LeBron James a ...citeste toata stirea