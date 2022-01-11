VIDEO: Novak Djokovic a castigat primul "set" cu Australia. A fost eliberat din detentia pentru imigranti

Luni, 10 Ianuarie 2022, ora 10:10
Novak Djokovic a castigat procesul privind anularea vizei de intrare in Australia, iar liderul mondial ATP a fost deja eliberat din detentia pentru imigranti unde si-a petrecut ultimele zile.
#BREAKING: Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly has ordered the immediate release of tennis world no.1 Novak Djokovic from immigration detention after OVERTURNING the federal government's decision to cancel his visa.
Djokovic won.
FULL REPORT: https://t.co/ufHF4nt8br pic.twitter.com/xofnRdDngl
