Editeaza

VIDEO: Novak Djokovic a castigat primul "set" cu Australia. A fost eliberat din detentia pentru imigranti

Sursa: Ziarul de Iasi
Luni, 10 Ianuarie 2022, ora 10:10
3 citiri
VIDEO: Novak Djokovic a castigat primul "set" cu Australia. A fost eliberat din detentia pentru imigranti
Ziarul de Iasi
Novak Djokovic a castigat procesul privind anularea vizei de intrare in Australia, iar liderul mondial ATP a fost deja eliberat din detentia pentru imigranti unde si-a petrecut ultimele zile.

#BREAKING: Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly has ordered the immediate release of tennis world no.1 Novak Djokovic from immigration detention after OVERTURNING the federal government's decision to cancel his visa.

Djokovic won.

FULL REPORT: https://t.co/ufHF4nt8br pic.twitter.com/xofnRdDngl
- ...citeste toata stirea
Citeste stirile pe mobil: m.ziare.com
Top stiri Iasi
EXCLUSIV: Seful Jandarmeriei Iasi, Mircea Tulica, vrea sa plece din functie
EXCLUSIV: Seful Jandarmeriei Iasi, Mircea Tulica, vrea sa plece din functie
Ziua Culturii Nationale la MNLR Iasi
Ziua Culturii Nationale la MNLR Iasi
Classix Festival va avea loc la Iasi in februarie 2022
Classix Festival va avea loc la Iasi in februarie 2022
FOTO: Ceremonie militara la marea unitate din dealul Copoului
FOTO: Ceremonie militara la marea unitate din dealul Copoului
Omicron pune stapanire pe judetul Iasi. Vestea buna in cazul pacientilor infectati cu aceasta tulpina
Omicron pune stapanire pe judetul Iasi. Vestea buna in cazul pacientilor infectati cu aceasta tulpina
Cati bani poate ridica seful Jandarmilor daca se angajeaza director la UAIC: peste 23.000 de lei brut pe luna
Cati bani poate ridica seful Jandarmilor daca se angajeaza director la UAIC: peste 23.000 de lei brut pe luna
Cele mai citite stiri
Studentul marocan suspect de crima de la Iasi, va ajunge la Socola
Ahmed Sami El Bourkadi, suspectul principal in cazul dublei crime din Iasi, iese din arestul ...
Blue Air va avea la Iasi un Boeing 737-8-MAX. Cinci zboruri noi din martie
Blue Air isi consolideaza prezenta in Iasi deschizand o baza operationala. Compania va oferi zboruri ...
Se surpa pasajul Alexandru cel Bun
Pasarela care leaga Podul de Piatra de cartierul Alexandru cel Bun se prezinta intr-o stare jalnica, ...
ActualitateBusinessSportLife Show