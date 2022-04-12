Editeaza

VIDEO: Reactia pilotului rus care s-a bucurat pe podium cu salutul nazist: "Stiu ca am fost prost". Cum a fost pedepsit de echipa

Sursa: Ziarul de Iasi
Marti, 12 Aprilie 2022, ora 14:59
VIDEO: Reactia pilotului rus care s-a bucurat pe podium cu salutul nazist: "Stiu ca am fost prost". Cum a fost pedepsit de echipa
Ziarul de Iasi
Artem Severiukhin, in varsta de 15 ani, un pilot rus care a castigat o cursa de karting sub drapelul Italiei, e in centrul unui scandal iscat de gesturile pe care le-a facut pe podiumul de premiere.

#Russian driver Artyom Severyukhin, competing under the Italian flag at the #European Junior Karting Championship, showed a #Nazi salute at the awards ceremony.

He competing under the #Italian flag because of the sanctions imposed on #Russia. pic.twitter.com/q4wOGHPsvR
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 11, ...citeste toata stirea
