CORONAVIRUS: Peste 60.000 de noi cazuri inregistrate in ultimele 24 de ore in SUA

Duminica, 19 Iulie 2020, ora 08:14

   

CORONAVIRUS: Peste 60.000 de noi cazuri inregistrate in ultimele 24 de ore in SUA
In Statele Unite, s-au inregistrat 60.207 noi contaminari cu coronavirusul in 24 de ore, potrivit datelor raportate sambata la orele 20.30 (duminica, 00.30 GMT) de universitatea americana Johns Hopkins, scrie AFP.

Aceste noi cazuri ridica la 3.698.209 numarul total al infectarilor recenzate in tara de la inceputul pandemiei, aparuta in China in decembrie inainte de a se raspandi in intreaga lume.

In 24 de ore, COVID-19 a facut 832 de noi victime, pentru un total de 139.960 de morti, potrivit universitatii cu sediul la Baltimore (Maryland, est).

De departe cea mai afectata tara din lume in valoare absoluta, Statele Unite cunosc de mai multe de mai multe saptamani o explozie a numarului de infectari care s-a tradus printr-un numar record de noi cazuri de coronavirus timp de trei zile consecutiv in aceasta saptamana, dintre care 77.368 pentru ziua de vineri.
Sursa: AGERPRES

