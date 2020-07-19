CORONAVIRUS: Peste 60.000 de noi cazuri inregistrate in ultimele 24 de ore in SUA

America
ori ce se intampla in America, un documentar romanesc interesant si educativ ( mai ales pentru spalatii pe creir ai fake news)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDpCzjv_lR8
Inselatoria BLM a demokkts-lor
Pe o parte primarul demokkt de Blasio cu nevasta vopseste BLM in mod provocator in fata Trump Tower, pe alta parte negrii mai destepti decat ei, vor sa stearga opera graffiti a demokkts-lor. https://katu.com/news/nation-world/black-lives-mural-outside-trump-tower-defaced-for-3rd-time
Negrii incep sa-se treseasca si sa numai se lase pacaliti de demokkts "The white liberal is the worst enemy to America, and the worst enemy to the black man." Malcolm X