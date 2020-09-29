Ziare.com
Publicatia Washington Post isi declara sprijinul pentru Joe Biden la alegerile prezidentiale din SUA

Marti, 29 Septembrie 2020, ora 10:59

Publicatia Washington Post isi declara sprijinul pentru Joe Biden la alegerile prezidentiale din SUA
Cotidianul american Washington Post si-a declarat luni sprijinul pentru candidatul democrat Joe Biden, care se va confrunta in alegerile din 3 noiembrie cu Donald Trump, '"cel mai slab presedinte al timpurilor moderne", relateaza AFP.

Intr-un editorial, ziarul citat mentioneaza ca fostul vicepresedinte american este, la varsta de 77 de ani, "exceptional de bine calificat, prin temperamentul si experienta sa, pentru a face fata provocarilor colosale" ale urmatorilor patru ani.

In 2016, Washington Post si-a declarat sprijinul pentru Hillary Clinton, care a candidat impotriva lui Donald Trump.

Patru ani mai tarziu, miliardarul republican cauta un nou mandat la rascrucea mai multor crize istorice: pandemia de COVID-19, care a ucis peste 200.000 de persoane in Statele Unite si a lovit puternic economia tarii precum, si o profunda miscare de protest impotriva rasismului si a brutalitatilor politiei.

La acestea se adauga "autoritarisme" la nivel global in plina ascensiune in fata unui "declin al democratiei" si o "planeta in pericol din cauza schimbarilor climatice", subliniaza ziarul citat. Toate aceste crize au fost "create, exacerbate sau neglijate" de Donald Trump.

"Pentru a-l demite pe cel mai slab presedinte din timpurile moderne, multi alegatori ar putea fi gata sa voteze pentru aproape oricine", noteaza Washington Post, deoarece scrutinul apare in primul rand ca un referendum pentru Donald Trump, in varsta de 74 de ani.

Dar, "din fericire", alegatorii nu vor trebui sa "scada standardele" pe 3 noiembrie, potrivit editorialului, care subliniaza experienta fostului vicepresedinte american din timpul mandatului presedintelui Obama.

Ziarul citat aminteste sosirea lor la Casa Alba in 2009 in plina criza economica si financiara si rolul fostului senator Biden in negocierile cu republicanii si democratii din Congres pentru a obtine un plan de salvare economica.

Pentru Washington Post (''WaPo''), detinut de multimiliardarul Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden ar putea fi de asemenea capabil sa ''pozitioneze mai bine Statele Unite ca un concurent capitalist al Chinei'', reinnoind aliantele internationale anulate de republicani.

Cateva ziare importante, printre care Chicago Tribune si Los Angeles Times, si-au manifestat sprijinul pentru Joe Biden, dar New York Times nu s-a pronuntat inca.

Joe Biden a primit, de asemenea, sprijinul unor figuri republicane moderate, dar si al unor celebritati.

Descriindu-se drept un votant ''independent si centrist'', actorul de la Hollywood Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson si-a anuntat duminica pentru prima data sprijinul public pentru un candidat, in favoarea democratului Joe Biden.
Sursa: AGERPRES

Articol citit de 726 ori

