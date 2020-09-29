Publicatia Washington Post isi declara sprijinul pentru Joe Biden la alegerile prezidentiale din SUA

S-a mai echilibrat balanta...
... cu miliardari, Bezos atarna greu dar tot n-o poate inclina in favoare lui Biden. De cealalta parte, a lui Trump, atarna greu ca plumbul miliardarul Putin...
"Poporul american" il voteaza neconditionat pe idolul escroc
https://twitter.com/i/status/816297159020703745
My Pillow face apel ptr donatii ptr Daddy Incest
Hai milionarii sectanti republicani "decartatzi" cate ceva ptr idolul vostru escroc evazionist incestuos si mincinos.
Hai ca are nevoie de banii vostri ca e falit dupa cele 6 bankruptcies si trebuie sa plateasca si taxele datorate la IRS si plata ptr mentinerea perucii. A ti vazut probabil ca nici nu mai are bani de vopsea portocalie ca sa si dea pe "coafura".Plus ca trebuie sa achite ptr doza tripla de viagra care i a cauzat accidentul cerebral de anul trecut si de pe urma caruia nu si a mai revenit: bea apa tanind paharul cu ambele maini, coboara cu greu pe plan inclinat si silabiseste cu greu si in mod repetat"people-man-woman-camera-tv"
Mike Lindell
Unsubscribe
To:
vitoriggi@.com
Mon, Sep 28 at 1:47 PM
Trump Pence Make America Great Again
Notice: 2 days Until Final Quaterly Deadline Of Election!
Vito,
President Trump has done a phenomenal job as our Nation’s President, and with Your help, he’ll have Four More Years.
Our critical Final End-of-Quarter Deadline of the Election is coming up and the President wants it to be the BIGGEST fundraising quarter yet. This is the Last Quarter before the Election, and I told him he could count on me to help get it done.
You’ve always been one of the President’s strongest supporters, which is why he’s authorized a 700%-MATCH if you step up before 11:59 PM Tonight.
President Trump is really counting on you right now, Vito. Don’t let him down.
Please contribute ANY Amount Immediately to help CRUSH our goal and your gift will be 700%-Matched. >>
Critical End-of-Quarter Goal: 700%-Matching
Contribute $250 = $2000
Contribute $100 = $800
Contribute $50 = $400
Contribute $42 = $336
Contribute ANY AMOUNT
President Trump is the ONLY man for the job. He’s counting on his TOP supporters, like YOU, to help him CRUSH Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November.
Can I tell him he has your support, Vito?
Please contribute ANY AMOUNT by 11:59 PM TONIGHT and your gift will be 700%-MATCHED.
Thank you,
Mike Lindell
Chairman of the Minnesota Trump Campaign
CONTRIBUTE $42 = $336
Contributions to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee are not deductible for federal income tax purposes.
Paid for by Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.
Trump Make America Great Again Committee, 725 Fifth Ave New York, NY 10022
We believe this is an important way to reach our grassroots supporters with the most up-to-date information regarding the efforts of the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and President Trump, and we’re glad you’re on our team. It’s because of grassroots supporters like you that we will Make America Great Again, and we appreciate your support. Thank you for all that you do!
Privacy Policy | Unsubscribe
Concluzie
Occidentul iși trăiește sfarșitul sub semnul autocrației ideologice. Totul este acaparat de relativismul fanatic al extremei stangi, de la justiție pană la jurnalism și educație. Ceea ce nu știu miliardarii complici este că va veni și randul lor pentru a fi inghițiți de lighioană. Ultima fundătură a unei lumi care iși reneagă propriile rădăcini.
Lindsay Graham, Daddy Evazionistul si Ivancutza
https://twitter.com/i/status/1310797110778818560
https://twitter.com/i/status/1299174665366024192
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Eh9hdQ3XcAEmu67?format=jpg&name=900x900
https://scribol.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Donald-Ivanka-creepy-sex-parrots.webp