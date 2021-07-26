Destinații perfecte pentru un city-break romantic în Europa. Orașe de vis ce nu pot fi ocolite de îndragostiți

Topul destinațiilor romantice din Europa

Veneția, Italia

Saint Mark's Basilica - Venezia, Italia pic.twitter.com/ks1lCaid8d — Travel EG (@TravelEG) May 31, 2020

The interior of Saint Mark's Basilica, Venice, Italy. pic.twitter.com/OJ3NfzDfyS — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) April 1, 2021

2. Paris, Franța

Another view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France 🇫🇷

📷 World Walkerz pic.twitter.com/ZwAXywvtVk — My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) July 15, 2021

3. Sintra, Portugalia

The Palácio Nacional de Sintra - also called Town Palace - is located in the town of Sintra in Portugal. It features the Bedroom-Prison of Mad King Afonso VI. pic.twitter.com/oNta8McvEz — Lady of the Castles (@KasteelVrouwtje) March 22, 2021

Os dejo unas imagenes del bello Palacio Nacional de Sintra, de origen Árabe del siglo XI pic.twitter.com/5ROMyzj3iu — Aššur-nasir-pal II (@IiAssur) July 29, 2020

Running around conquering the Castle of the Moors, in Sintra.#StaySafe

📍 Castelo dos Mouros

📷 joanagassin pic.twitter.com/eJC3zfOm03 — VisitLisboa (@TurismodeLisboa) August 15, 2020

Pena Palace, Portugal. Palácio da Pena is one of the major expressions of 19th-century Romanticism ... pic.twitter.com/r4YTwWrnlW — Lady of the Castles (@KasteelVrouwtje) April 22, 2021

The Pena Palace (Portuguese: Palácio da Pena) is a Romanticist castle in São Pedro de Penaferrim, in the municipality of Sintra. It is a national monument and constitutes one of the major expressions of 19th-century Romanticism in the world. pic.twitter.com/6wTJ2pc4Bm — WikiVictorian (@wikivictorian) April 29, 2021

5. Biarritz, Franța

“The first European surfers started surfing at La Côte des Basques, so growing up in such an iconic area is very inspiring”. #ZoeGrospiron appreciating Biarritz's rich surfing history.https://t.co/WOS7zKTvwD pic.twitter.com/tgR3PGYkAU — ROXY (@Roxy) August 28, 2019

Face au Rocher de la Vierge 🙏☀️... pic.twitter.com/6kf12uoxwv — Jean-Luc Reichmann (@JL_Reichmann) April 19, 2019