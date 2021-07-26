Ziare.com
Vacanta > stiri vacanta

Destinații perfecte pentru un city-break romantic în Europa. Orașe de vis ce nu pot fi ocolite de îndragostiți

de Alina Toma
Luni, 26 Iulie 2021, ora 04:00

   

Destinații perfecte pentru un city-break romantic în Europa. Orașe de vis ce nu pot fi ocolite de îndragostiți
Vara este un pretext suficient de bun pentru o vacanță romantică în doi, nu e nevoie de ocazii precum aniversări sau Valentine's Day pentru a celebra iubirea. Există numeroase destinații în Europa care sunt văzute drept adevărate sanctuare ale dragostei, iar ele nu sunt decât la un zbor de câteva ore distanță de România.

Topul destinațiilor romantice din Europa



Veneția, Italia



Veneția este un oraș simbolic, cu o arhitectură aparte și semnificație istorică. Este compus din 117 insule mici, conectate prin poduri și separate printr-o rețea de canale. Romantismul plutește în aer, iar cuplurile pot vizita numeroase atracții turistice.

Cel mai mare canal este Canale Grande, care seamănă mai degrabă cu un râu ce șerpuiește Veneția dintr-o parte în alta. Peste 170 de clădiri ce datează din secolul al XIII-lea se întind pe malurile acestuia și doar patru poduri se întind peste el. Niciun turist nu rezistă unei plimbări cu barca pe Canale Grande.



Bazilica Sfântul Marcu este de departe cea mai renumită clădire din Veneția, o piesă arhitecturală sublimă, care a rezistat testului timpului, fiind construită în 1092.




Nu uitați nici să aruncați o monedă în Fontana di Trevi. Figura centrală a acesteia este Neptun, zeul mării, care se află într-un car de luptă ce are forma unei scoici, tras de doi căluți de mare. Unul dintre ei este nărăvaș, pe când celălalt este calm, simbolizând fluctuațiile mării. Statuia din dreapta lui Neptun simbolizează abundența, iar cea din stânga sănătatea.

Legenda spune că cel ce aruncă o monedă în Fontana di Trevi se va întoarce la Roma, dar numai dacă este aruncată peste umăr, cu spatele la fântână.



2. Paris, Franța



Plimbări romantice, restaurante minunate, seri în doi, momente de neuitat, cam asta înseamnă Parisul pentru îndrăgostiți. Cu decoruri cinematografice și un farmec aparte, este, probabil, orașul care ”a asistat” la cele mai multe cereri în căsătorie.

Ce ar fi Parisul fără Turnul Eiffel? Construit de Gustave Eiffel pentru a comemora centenarul Revoluției Franceze, cu o înălțime de 324 de metri, este unul dintre cele mai vizitate monumente din lume, cu aproape șapte milioane de vizitatori pe an.



În inima Parisului este și Muzeul Luvru, cel mai vizitat muzeu de artă din lume. Clădirea istorică a fost un palat regal, cu o suprafață de 210.000 de metri pătrați.

Orașul poate să fie descoperit și bucurându-vă de o croazieră pe Sena, unde puteți opta pentru o cină romantică la bordul unei bărci.

3. Sintra, Portugalia



Sintra, o bijuterie situată între munți și mare, așteaptă să fie descoperită, oferind la schimb moștenirea sa istorică, natura luxuriantă, dar și gastronomia excepțională.

Palatele sunt, cu siguranță, principalele atracții turistice. De exemplu, Palatul Național Sintra, cel mai vechi din Portugalia, a fost construit pentru regele Joao I în secolul XIV.

Clădirea are mai multe etaje, iar turul începe în Sala Lebedelor, numită așa datorită lebedelor spectaculoase pictate pe tavan.




Spectaculos este și Castelul Maurilor, înălțat deasupra orașului vechi. O potecă îi conduce pe turiști pe pantele abrupte până la zidurile castelului, lângă ruinele unei biserici și lângă un cimitir creștin medieval.




Nu trebuie omis nici Palatul Pena, care seamănă cu un tort imens de marțipan, în culori vesele, cum ar fi roz și galben. A fost construit în secolul XIX pentru a satisface capriciul lui Ferdinand Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, soțul reginei Maria a II-a.




5. Biarritz, Franța



Biarritz, un oraș din sud-vestul Franței, este considerat și ”o perlă a Atlanticului”. La început a fost doar un oraș umil de vânătoare de balene, dar în anii 1850 a fost descoperit de împărăteasa Eugénie de Montijo, soția lui Napoleon al III-lea. Cuplul a decis să își facă acolo o casă de vacanță, iar gloria destinației a început să prindă contur.

Litoralul Côte des Basques are o poveste aparte. Aceasta spune că, în 1957, când scenaristul american Peter Viertel filma ”The Sun Also Rises” în Biarritz, și-a adus placa de surf din California special pentru a testa valurile de pe această plajă. Astfel, Côte des Basques a devenit primul loc din Europa unde cineva a făcut surf.




Rocher de la Vierge sunt o formațiune stâncoasă vestită în golful Biscaya, ce oferă o priveliște uimitoare. În plus, în vârf este statuia Fecioarei Maria.
Timp de secole, stânca a fost folosită ca platformă de observare a balenelor, iar în secolul al XIX-lea, la cererea lui Napoleon al III-lea, a fost conectată la coastă printr-un pod de lemn, moment în care a fost fixată și statuia Fecioarei Maria pe vârful stâncii.


Scrie pe Ziare.Com
Citeste si:
Cum este să călătorești într-o țară de pe lista roșie. City-break perfect și sigur în Barcelona FOTO
Cum este să călătorești într-o țară de pe lista roșie. City-break perfect și sigur în Barcelona FOTO
Ce trebuie să știi despre noile condiții de călătorie dacă pleci în vacanță. Sfatul specialistului
Ce trebuie să știi despre noile condiții de călătorie dacă pleci în vacanță. Sfatul specialistului
Urmareste Ziare.com pe Facebook   si  pe Instagram   Comenteaza si vezi in fluxul tau de noutati de pe Facebook cele mai noi si interesante articole de pe Ziare.com.
Citeste mai multe despre
#destinatii romantice, #vacanta, #city break, #Europa
Sursa: Ziare.com

Articol citit de 255 ori

» Digi24.ro

VIDEO. De cine se teme Vladimir Putin? Jurnalista: "Pentru autoritati, acest lucru este ceva ciudat, de neinteles si infricosator"
» a1.ro

Artistul care a reusit sa o cucereasca pe Bia Khalifa, fosta concurenta de la "iUmor". Cine este barbatul
» TelekomSport.ro

Lovitura de teatru. Un fost antrenor de la FCSB, varianta de lux la Universitatea Craiova. Tehnicianul care aduce spectacolul dorit de Rotaru

Urmareste Ziare.com pe

Urmareste stirile Ziare.com pe Facebook
 
Top stiri din Life Show
Topul alimentelor care conțin zahăr ascuns. Cu ce poate fi înlocuit pericolul prezent în alimentația zilnicăTopul alimentelor care conțin zahăr ascuns. Cu ce poate fi înlocuit pericolul prezent în alimentația zilnică
Topul celor mai spectaculoase stațiuni de pe litoralul bulgăresc. Atracțiile estivale din țara cu cele mai relaxate condiții pentru turiștii româniTopul celor mai spectaculoase stațiuni de pe litoralul bulgăresc. Atracțiile estivale din țara cu cele mai relaxate condiții pentru turiștii români
Imagini ”fierbinți” cu Jennifer Lopez și Ben Affleck. Cântăreața și-a serbat ziua de naștere pe un iaht de lux, în bikini FOTO și VIDEOImagini ”fierbinți” cu Jennifer Lopez și Ben Affleck. Cântăreața și-a serbat ziua de naștere pe un iaht de lux, în bikini FOTO și VIDEO
Horoscop zilnic. Duminică, 25 iulieHoroscop zilnic. Duminică, 25 iulie
Bancul zilei: Începe-ți dimineața zâmbind cu Ziare.com! Bancul zilei: Începe-ți dimineața zâmbind cu Ziare.com!
Ce trebuie să știi despre noile condiții de călătorie dacă pleci în vacanță. Sfatul specialistuluiCe trebuie să știi despre noile condiții de călătorie dacă pleci în vacanță. Sfatul specialistului
Toate stirile din Life Show
Comentarii
Adauga comentariu
horoscop 23 iulie 2021 certificat digital Grecia Viata sanatoasa Life style Shopping Weekend Vacante Magazin Vedete Muzica Funny Jocuri Horoscop Sex
Platforma pentru solutionarea online a litigiilor