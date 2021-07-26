Destinații perfecte pentru un city-break romantic în Europa. Orașe de vis ce nu pot fi ocolite de îndragostiți

#panoGallery of @snaefell— Christian Praetorius (@snaefell) July 14, 2021
: #panoPhotos Photo 3
@PanoPhotos
Evening light on Canale Grande/Italy. #Xpan 45mm and Kodak Elitechrome 100. pic.twitter.com/Sv5HmWWqS2
🇮🇹 Canale Grande, Venezia, Veneto— Italy In The Heart (@ItalyInTheHeart) July 17, 2021
📷 @show_love_be_happy#canalegrande #venezia #venice #veneto #canal #boats #basilica #sunset #tramonto #amazing #summer #buonanotte #goodnight #travel #travelplace #travelphoto #italy #italytrip #italytravel #italyiloveyou #italyintheheart pic.twitter.com/UcXEH1NJCZ
Saint Mark's Basilica - Venezia, Italia pic.twitter.com/ks1lCaid8d— Travel EG (@TravelEG) May 31, 2020
The interior of Saint Mark's Basilica, Venice, Italy. pic.twitter.com/OJ3NfzDfyS— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) April 1, 2021
Saint Mark's Basilica#写真好きな人と繋がりたい #旅行好きな人と繋がりたい#photography pic.twitter.com/EvYVZU5Q4j— みー｜旅好きのつぶやき (@saraa_peach) June 24, 2021
Pomisli želju #fontanaditrevi pic.twitter.com/FVMDWInXBv— Tanja Multikulti🐾🌎🧳 (@_Tanja14) July 18, 2021
Another view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France 🇫🇷— My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) July 15, 2021
📷 World Walkerz pic.twitter.com/ZwAXywvtVk
The Palácio Nacional de Sintra - also called Town Palace - is located in the town of Sintra in Portugal. It features the Bedroom-Prison of Mad King Afonso VI. pic.twitter.com/oNta8McvEz— Lady of the Castles (@KasteelVrouwtje) March 22, 2021
Os dejo unas imagenes del bello Palacio Nacional de Sintra, de origen Árabe del siglo XI pic.twitter.com/5ROMyzj3iu— Aššur-nasir-pal II (@IiAssur) July 29, 2020
Running around conquering the Castle of the Moors, in Sintra.#StaySafe— VisitLisboa (@TurismodeLisboa) August 15, 2020
📍 Castelo dos Mouros
📷 joanagassin pic.twitter.com/eJC3zfOm03
Castelo dos Mouros (Castle of the Moors) in Sintra. The ruins of the Castelo dos Mouros stand high above Sintra and during the Moorish era it defended the entire region. 🇵🇹🏰 #Portugal #Sintra #heritage #FridayMotivation #travelsoon #staysafe #weekendvibes #travelphotography pic.twitter.com/1r9kk2kxdh— Jorge Carmo (@JorgeCarmo9) December 11, 2020
Pena Palace, Portugal. Palácio da Pena is one of the major expressions of 19th-century Romanticism ... pic.twitter.com/r4YTwWrnlW— Lady of the Castles (@KasteelVrouwtje) April 22, 2021
The Pena Palace (Portuguese: Palácio da Pena) is a Romanticist castle in São Pedro de Penaferrim, in the municipality of Sintra. It is a national monument and constitutes one of the major expressions of 19th-century Romanticism in the world. pic.twitter.com/6wTJ2pc4Bm— WikiVictorian (@wikivictorian) April 29, 2021
Cote des Basques is such a classic spot #ISAworlds #ISAWLSC #France https://t.co/HVSc9oFR8H pic.twitter.com/dxu2YXC4IY— International Surfing Association (@ISAsurfing) May 28, 2019
“The first European surfers started surfing at La Côte des Basques, so growing up in such an iconic area is very inspiring”. #ZoeGrospiron appreciating Biarritz's rich surfing history.https://t.co/WOS7zKTvwD pic.twitter.com/tgR3PGYkAU— ROXY (@Roxy) August 28, 2019
Face au Rocher de la Vierge 🙏☀️... pic.twitter.com/6kf12uoxwv— Jean-Luc Reichmann (@JL_Reichmann) April 19, 2019
Rocher de la Vierge in Biarritz. The bridge was designed by Gustave Eiffel. #biarritz #france #longexposure #travel #travelgram #architecture #architecturephotography https://t.co/7CtPMkGG1L pic.twitter.com/Fx0zDQFoCv— RichardLewisohn (@RichardLewisohn) August 13, 2018
