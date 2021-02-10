Ziare.com
Donald Trump nu va putea reveni pe Twitter chiar daca va candida din nou la Casa Alba

de Teodor Serban
Miercuri, 10 Februarie 2021, ora 23:09

   

Twitter nu ii va permite lui Donald Trump sa revina pe platforma chiar daca va candida din nou la Casa Alba, a anuntat miercuri directorul financiar al companiei, informeaza AFP.

"Potrivit regulilor noastre, atunci cand sunteti scos de pe platforma, (chiar) sunteti scos de pe platforma, fie ca sunteti un comentator, un director financiar sau un fost sau actual responsabil politic", a declarat miercuri Ned Segal la postul de stiri financiare CNBC.

Donald Trump "a fost interzis (pe Twitter) atunci cand era presedinte. Nu facem diferenta intre responsabili politici, indiferent daca acestia mai sunt sau nu in functie", a adaugat Segal.

In ianuarie, dupa asaltul intreprins asupra Capitoliului de sustinatori ai miliardarului republican, Twitter a suspendat, apoi a suprimat profilul lui Donald Trump. Reteaua sociala a suprimat de asemenea numeroase conturi extremiste care il sustineau pe fostul presedinte american, dintre care 70.000 erau afiliate miscarii conspirationiste QAnon.

Suprimarea contului lui Donald Trump, care era urmarit de 88 de milioane de abonati, nu a fost pe placul sustinatorilor sai si nici al unor aparatori ai libertatilor online, care au vazut in aceasta un semn al unei puneri nemasurate a platformelor sociale. Cu toate acestea, numarul de utilizatori Twitter a crescut mai mult ca de obicei in ianuarie.

Sursa: AGERPRES

o intrebare pentru trumpanzei:

daca trump e nevinovat la atacul asupra Capitoliului din 6 ianuarie, de ce a asistat (satisfacut, dupa martori) la toata desfasurarea evenimentelor la televizor si nu a intervenit, cum un comander-in-chief ar fi trebuit?
daca nu a fost initiator sau macar complice, de ce nu a lasat Garda Nationala sa intervina? 1,000 de soldati din garda erau doar la o mila de evenimente dar nu aveau voie sa intervina fara aprobare...care aprobare trebuia s-o dea omul lui trump de la Pentagon?
avea posibilitatea sa inabuse atacul in fasa si nu a facut-o...de ce?

va rog lamuriti-ma...

 

:)))) esti pr0st si inafara topicului

Simply put, the National Guard only shows up to D.C. when they’ve been invited, and the Capitol Police did not extend that invitation until after the breach, according to a source with knowledge of the process.

 

ganglion,

trump a aminat cit a putut activarea garzii nationale, iar omul lui de la Pentagon a tras de timp cit mai mult...

"The D.C. National Guard reports to the president.
In a recorded video the following day, President Donald Trump claimed that he “immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders." But Trump’s claim that he acted quickly is contradicted by news reports citing unnamed sources who say the president initially resisted efforts to bring in the National Guard at the outset of the Capitol riot.
The New York Times, citing unnamed Defense Department officials, said it was Vice President Mike Pence, not Trump, who approved deployment of the D.C. National Guard that afternoon. The Times also cited a “person with knowledge of the events" who said Trump “initially rebuffed and resisted requests to mobilize the National Guard “and that the “mobilization was initiated with the help of Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel, among other officials."

in loc sa te certi singur pe aici....

intreaba-l pe Google si ai sa intelegi,poate nu sunt asa sigur.... care sunt conditiile si ce implica Garda Nationala in primul rand si care sunt Ierarhiile pentru activarea ei.Se stie de mult ca FBI avea la cunostinta circul asta de multa vreme si nu a pregatit nimic dar mai aless nu a informat presedintele de atunci. Cauta si aia pe Google .

Mascarada politica dumbo-crata

Intrebarea este cand va fi impeached Bideu, in 2023 sau 2024? Poate pană atunci se va finaliza dosarele lui Hunter...

 

